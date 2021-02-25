San Diego City Council unanimously approves creation of special committee to tackle COVID-19 issues

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a unanimous vote, San Diego City Council greenlit the Special Issues Council Committee on COVID-19 Response and Recovery.

The committee plans to: Focus and streamline the City’s short-term and long-term response and recovery plans; monitor and evaluate the impact and effectiveness of regulations enacted already; provide a forum for the council to receive input from the community on our response; provide oversight and make recommendations on the distribution of state and federal COVID-19 relief funding and programs so the council directs emergency aid to struggling small businesses, not just big corporations; and, address equity and disparities in our communities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

District Five Councilmember Marni von Wilpert, who joined KUSI to discuss the new Committee, will serve as Co-chair alongside Council President Jennifer Campbell, and serve together with Council President Pro Tem Stephen Whitburn and Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera.

Councilmember Wilpert represents San Diego’s Fifth District including the communities of Black Mountain Ranch, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Miramar Ranch North, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Encantada (Stonebridge), Rancho Peñasquitos, Sabre Springs, San Pasqual, Scripps Ranch and Torrey Highlands.