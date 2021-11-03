San Diego City Council unanimously passes new Inclusive Language Policy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council unanimously approved a new ‘Inclusive Language Policy,’ which now bans the use of “he” and “she” from being included in the municipal code.

This approval makes San Diego the fifth city in the United States to ban the usage of the common phrases “he” and “she” in city laws. Berkeley, Boston, Oakland, and Portland are the other four cities who have passed similar policies.

San Diego City Councilmembers claim this will promote “inclusivity,” and make governments more “welcoming.”

San Diego City Council is currently dominated by Democrats, who have an 8-1 majority.

The legislation caters to the very small percentage, under 1%, of people who don’t “identify” as one of the two genders, and choose to claim they are “non-binary.”

Councilman Raul Campillo and Council President Jen Campbell proposed the policy.

Campbell released a statement in response where she said, “As a member of the LGBTQ+ Community, I am thrilled to see this item approved at Council. It is an important step to make our governance a more welcoming place for all of San Diego’s people; especially those who do not see themselves reflected within a gender binary. We heard loud and clear from our community and from our LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group about how damaging it feels to be forced to make a choice that does not reflect your identity. Today is a great day for inclusivity in San Diego. ”

Critics of the legislation point to all the other problems facing San Diegans, questioning the priorities of our City Council.

Today was a great day in building a more inclusive San Diego. Thank you @CMRaulCampillo for working together to lead on this and to all my colleagues for their unanimous support on this important item, it means so much to so many. pic.twitter.com/f50RwTqkNO — Council President Jennifer Campbell (@CMJenCampbell) November 2, 2021

