San Diego City Council votes on new short-term rental regulations





MISSION BEACH (KUSI) – Major changes could be coming to San Diego’s short term rental scene.

Advocates in key tourist areas have been calling for regulations for years and finally, San Diego City Council is set to vote on the matter Tuesday.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live from Mission Beach with more information on that vote.

Residents in high tourist areas like Pacific Beach and Mission Beach have endured a seven-year battle with those who say this will be the first time regulations will be put on an industry they feel has been a free-for-all since the mushroomed popularity of trendy vacation rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo.