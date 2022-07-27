San Diego City Council’s garbage tax proposal is headed to the 2022 ballot

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat Council President Elo-Rivera, Councilmember Joe LaCava, labor and community groups gathered to support reform of the People’s Ordinance.

On Monday afternoon, San Diego City Councilmembers voted 7-2 in favor of reforming the People’s Ordinance.

San Diego City Council President Elo-Rivers says the current ordinance “impacts the city’s ability to provide world-class public services; impedes progress toward our Climate Action Plan goals, and provides an exclusive benefit to only a subset of City residents.”

The ordinance, as written, prohibits the City of San Diego from recovering costs from single-family residences for trash collection services it provides, but residents in apartments and condominiums must pay a private company for trash collection. There are certain exceptions, for example, single-family homes in gated neighborhoods have to pay for trash too.

Elo-Rivera says San Diego is the only state in California that doesn’t have a tax for trash services, insisting that cities like Chula Vista and National City have better trash services than San Diego.

Single-family homeowners say trash collection is part of the expensive property tax bills they pay each year, but Democrats on City Council say it’s a two-tier system. Democrats on City Council says the property taxes go into the “general fund,” not a designated tax or fee for trash services.

Obviously, many opponents to the potential new tax argue that trash services are clearly part of the general fund, as it has been for over 100 years.

All of the sudden, politicians at San Diego City Hall are now using the term “free garbage collection,” to justify their goal of implementing a new tax on San Diegans.

KUSI’s Dan Plante caught up with a few former city councilmembers opposed to the garbage tax, who explained why voters need to shut down the possibility of making this a reality at the ballot box in November 2022.

