San Diego City Councilwoman Marni Von Wilpert votes against water rate hike

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is one of the most expensive cities in the country to live in and it’s only getting worse.

San Diego’s Democrat-led City Council voted 5-3 to approve a series of water rate increases totaling nearly 20% over the next two years.

The first adjustment will be an increase of 5%, effective Dec. 1, 2023, followed by a 5.2% increase on July 1, 2024, and an increase of 8.7% effective Jan. 1, 2025. While ratepayers have previously seen smaller increases, Tuesday’s rate adjustment is the first comprehensive jump in rates since 2015.

The vote came after a lengthy public hearing during which San Diegans spoke out in opposition to the rate hike, but their concerns were ignored by the majority of our elected city councilmembers.

The estimated average monthly cost for single-family homes would increase from about $81.07 to $93.55 in 2025.

Wednesday on Good Morning San Diego, Democrat Councilman Joe LaCava explained that he voted to approve the water rate hike, claiming it was the only way to continue delivering clean water to San Diego.

City Councilwoman Marni Von Wilpert voted against the nearly 20% water rate hike, and joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego Wednesday to explain why she listened to her constituents, who were clearly opposed to the rate hike.

During her interview, Von Wilpert showed a four-inch binder full of constituent complaints about billing problems and customer service, which she took into account before voting.

