San Diego city leaders may consider formation of independent police commission

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After the marchers go home, what happens next? The president of the San Diego City Council says that’s a valid concern.

Georgette Gomez says if San Diegans want better relations between the police department and communities of color, the city should be allowed to form an independent citizens panel to investigate allegations of police abuse and misconduct.

Gomez said an independent review board would enhance transparency and accountability.

The police commission would be composed entirely of civilians, with its own legal counsel and power to subpoena evidence such as witnesses and documents.

Complaints against police currently go to the Community Review Board, or CRB, which must rely on information supplied by the police department’s division of internal affairs. Members of the board are also appointed by the mayor. Community activists said a citizens group that works autonomously would be free of political influence.

To establish this new group, the city’s charter will have to be changed, requiring approval from San Diego voters. Gomez said she will ask the City Council on June 23 to put the proposal on the November ballot.