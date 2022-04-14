San Diego City officials push to reverse March 2020 vote on Measure C





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the March 2020 election, voters were asked to consider Measure C — a ballot initiative to raise taxes.

That measure failed to get two-thirds vote for passage.

But now, San Diego politicians have been accused of trying to alter the outcome and impose the tax through legal proceedings.

Opponents like Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, will be fighting this effort.

DeMaio joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss Measure C.