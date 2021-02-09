San Diego City to host virtual poetry competition for high school students





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego will host the regional division of Poetry Out Loud, the national poetry recitation competition, on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.

San Diego Poet Laureate, Ron Salisbury, has joined the judging panel of the regional competition.

Students from the following schools will compete in the competition and the winner will advance to the state finals in Sacramento:

Academy of Our Lady of Peace, City of San Diego

Bayfront Charter High School, City of Chula Vista

Canyon Crest Academy, City of San Diego

Will C. Crawford High School, City of San Diego

Grossmont Middle College High School, City of El Cajon

Valley Center High School, Valley Center.

Write Out Loud’s Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy, joined KUSI for an overview of the project.

The event is free to the public. To attend the virtual event, register for tickets online:

www.writeoutloud.ticketspice.com/poetryoutloud-regional-finals

​Websites: www.poetryoutloud.org and www.writeoutloudsd.com​​