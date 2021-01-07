San Diego coach creates ‘The Let Them Play High School Club Football’ league





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, Torrey Pines High School football coach Ron Gladnick joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his involvement in, Let Them Play California, a rapidly growing grassroots movement of coaches, players and parents.

The intent of ‘Let Them Play California’ is to get Governor Newsom’s attention in hopes of getting him to allow a high school sports season.

Gladnick’s group, while growing fast, isn’t nearly as far along as the league being formed by the assistant coach of Steele Canyon High School, Brian Afoa.

Afoa is now the Director of the Let Them Play High School Football League.

The league of all-star club football teams was created to get kids exposure as they dream of to continue their careers at the collegiate level.

The league is scheduled to begin in February, but there are still some obstacle they have to get past to ensure a season.

Brian Afoa joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share his plan to get our kids back on the field.

RELATED STORY: Torrey Pines High School coach requests Newsom approve 6-game football season

As we wait to learn the fate of HS sports in CA, SD coaches are building a contingency plan. @AthletesSde Brian Afoa joined @KUSI_GMSD to discuss his vision. The "Let Them Play HS Club Football League". Full Interview on my FB/IG. @KUSIPPR @cifsds @KUSINews @GavinNewsom pic.twitter.com/RQvIMYcPfD — Paul Rudy (@PPRPapaPig) January 7, 2021