San Diego COASTER service to shut down over weekend

OCEANSIDE (CNS) – The North County Transit District will close the coastal rail corridor this weekend to allow for maintenance and infrastructure improvements.

The Saturday and Sunday closure — to be followed by a weekend rail closure March 25-26 — will feature no COASTER service in San Diego County.

Some residents living near portions of the rail line may hear heavy equipment noise and be subject to bright light over the duration of the weekend work.

No replacement bus service connecting COASTER stations will be available. Alternatives for some COASTER passengers may include BREEZE Route 101 or MTS connections. Customers are urged to plan ahead and make alternative travel arrangements. For trip planning assistance, customers can visit GoNCTD.com or contact NCTD Customer Service at 760-966-6500.

After this weekend’s closure, coastal rail service will re-open for regularly scheduled service in time for the Monday morning commute, a NCTD statement reads. Passengers should note that trains may be delayed up to fifteen minutes on Monday. The same will be true for the March 25-26 coastal rail line closure.

“While no passenger rail service will be available during the weekend closures, other vehicles and equipment will operate along the railroad right-of-way and on the rail at non-specified times,” the statement reads.

“Residents along the corridor should remain alert at legal crossings, and not trespass on the railroad right-of-way.”