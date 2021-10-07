San Diego cold case investigation into Mary Scott’s murder solved after 50 years

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An arrest was made in a San Diego cold case murder from 1969.

In November, the man accused of a brutal rape and murder of Mary Scott will stand trial.

Cold case investigators used a genealogy website to track down the suspect, John Sipos, with the help of DNA technology.

The attack happened on Nov. 20 — 51 years ago.

Detectives said there was evidence of a violent struggle in her University Heights apartment.

Court records show the victim was strangled, her jaw broken, and there was evidence of sexual assault.

Mary was a young mother of two working as a dancer to provide for her two girls.

Daughter of Mary Scott, Donna Wyble, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the case’s recent developments.