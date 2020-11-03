San Diego cold case investigation into Mary Scott’s murder solved due to DNA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man stationed in San Diego while serving in the Navy was arrested for the 1969 rape and murder Mary Scott.

Scott was a young mother of two, working as a dancer to provide for her girls.

Donna Wyble is the youngest daughter of Scott who was found murdered in her City Heights home. Donna and her sister Christine were both under 5-years-old when a telegram came to their grandmothers home with the news of their mother’s death.

The family kept that information a secret from the girls. Family members were concerned, since the killer was still on the loose, the girls could be in danger.

But eventually the girls learned about Scott’s death.

DNA left at the scene has now been matched to a Pennsylvania man. 75-year-old John Sipos was arrested for murder. He lived in San Diego while serving in the Navy. Officials say they are working to extradite Sipos to San Diego to face formal charges.

Scott’s older daughter Christine tragically died in a car crash in 1989.