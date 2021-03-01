San Diego Comic-Con 2021 in-person event has been canceled





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The in-person San Diego Comic-Con event has been canceled for the second year in a row.

Comic-Con International released a statement explaining it will instead host a virtual event in July, possibly in addition to another event in November 2021.

Details about November’s in-person event are limited. It will take place over the course of three days, but specific details are still coming. Comic-Con’s website will be updated with more info as it comes.

The annual summer event will again be held in a free online format dubbed Comic-Con@Home, scheduled to take place July 23-25.

“While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con,” organizers said.

Organizers said a smaller, in-person San Diego event is tentatively slated for November, though specific details as to dates, attendance capacity, and badge cost are not immediately available.

Badges for the 2021 convention will automatically be transferred to the 2022 event unless a refund is requested. Badge refund requests can be submitted at www.comic-con.org/cci/comic-con-cancellationrefund-policy.

Organizers said options are being explored to allow guests to transfer badge payments as full or partial payment for the November 2021 event.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is currently scheduled for July 20-24.