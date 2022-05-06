San Diego Comic-Con will require attendees to wear masks in 2022
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Just when you thought it was all over, Comic-Con has announced they will force all attendees and staff members to wear masks at this year’s convention.
Furthermore, attendees will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test upon entering.
These regulations are among the strictest in the nation for an event, as most states lifted their mask mandates a very long time ago.
Comic-Con says the requirements are for safety.
KUSI reached out to Comic-Con’s David Glanzer, but he said he couldn’t speak with us Friday morning.
Comic-Con says detailed information on their regulations can be found here.
View this post on Instagram