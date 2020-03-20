San Diego Community College District schools to begin remote operations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Community College District colleges, including City, Mesa and Miramar colleges, have officially closed their campuses.

Remote operations for the schools will begin Monday, March 23rd. Dozens of students are receiving laptops, web cameras, and other equipment to help them as the district begins all online classes, according to San Diego Community College District Chancellor Constance M. Carroll.

The district is communicating with students via email, the student portal, social media, and activities such as an online town hall. Updates are available at sdccd.edu