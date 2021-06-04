San Diego Community College District students to receive federal emergency grants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) Board of Trustees accepted an additional $97 million of federal stimulus money being awarded to support students through the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).

A minimum of $38 million will be provided in direct aid payments to help students financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the remaining funds will support instructional and operational costs to help the SDCCD cover added expenses due to the crisis.

Direct aid to students will be provided for food, housing, childcare, health care, or student fees to allow students to continue with their education during the economic and health crisis. The SDCCD and San Diego City, Mesa, and Miramar colleges, and the San Diego College of Continuing Education will use the remaining funds for additional expenses incurred during the pandemic, including the costs associated with transitioning to online instruction, purchasing laptops for students, additional student support services, and impact of lost revenue.

“The SDCCD is grateful for the additional infusion of federal funding,” said SDCCD Chancellor Constance M. Carroll. “These funds are needed to help students continue their studies and stay enrolled while supporting them in navigating the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. They will also help the district cope with the myriad costs associated with the massive conversion to online instruction and remote operations.”

The federal government has specific requirements as to when funds must be fully used and for what purposes and require quarterly status reports as the funds are expended.

Students will soon receive emails inviting them to complete a SDCCD Student Relief Form Application for HEERF dollars. Students must be enrolled this spring and priority will be given to those with exceptional financial need, such as those who receive federal Pell grants.

SDCCD officials say the need is considerable. Nearly 60% of students at Mesa College, 54% of Miramar College students, and 48% of City College students who were surveyed last year said they were suffering through a loss of income because of the pandemic.

The emergency funds will not affect a student’s current or future ability to receive financial aid such as scholarship or grants.

SDCCD Chancellor Constance M. Carroll joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the grants and how they will be distributed in more details.