San Diego community colleges working to make textbooks free and add affordable housing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Forty-five thousand students return to community college campuses in San Diego this week, meanwhile schools have been working to make classes even more affordable.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney spoke with Jack Beresford, communications director for San Diego Community College District, about the new programs coming to SD schools.

The SD Community College District worked with Congressman Scott Peters to designate $975,000 to make textbooks free for the district’s 20 most popular courses. In addition, the district is working to build affordable housing near all ten campuses within the next decade.