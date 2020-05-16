San Diego community comes together to celebrate local graduates on Facebook

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we head into graduation season the San Diego community is coming together to recognize graduates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While traditional graduations and senior activities have been canceled, many local parents and schools have taken to Facebook to ensure graduates still feel supported and celebrated during this major milestone in their lives.

The Adopt a High School Senior 2020 – San Diego County Facebook group has been connecting graduating seniors with community members who “adopt” them and provide them with guidance on life after high school or even purchase a special graduation gift.

Community members can nominate a graduating senior by sharing a post highlighting the graduate and their extracurricular activities, college commitments, or plans for after graduation.

Debbie Thead Beckwith joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the Facebook group.

“I started this group as a way to recognize the amazing students who are closing out their high school careers in a very unexpected and heartbreaking way, and I’m so grateful for the outpouring of support for these students,” said Debbie Thead Beckwith, founder of Adopt a High School Senior 2020 – San Diego County. “Our community has come together on Facebook to show our graduates that they’re important, loved, and remembered amongst the chaos. These small acts of kindness for our adopted seniors are making a world of difference in these student’s lives.”