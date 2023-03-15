San Diego Community Power aims to provide green energy alternative to SDG&E

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Gas & Electric is charging customers the highest rates in the entire country.

Back in May of 2021, Mayor Todd Gloria touted the deal he made with SDG&E, saying it would be “a better deal for the city and ratepayers.” But now we know Gloria’s negotiations with SDG&E resulted in the highest rates in the country.

After KUSI first reported this in February of 2022, Gloria’s office told the newsroom the mayor has “no jurisdiction over those rates.” Over a year later, and Gloria still has not publicly taken a firm stance in opposition to SDG&E, and in support to outraged taxpayers.

But now a new energy provider has been formed by community leaders known as San Diego Community Power.

San Diego Community Power is a community choice aggregation program that aims to use more green energy, and provide cheaper rates than SDG&E.

Many critics say the green energy policies followed by SDG&E are exactly what resulted in the extremely high rates, but the leaders of San Diego Community Power do not believe that is the case.

Karin Burns is currently the Chief Executive Officer of San Diego Community Power, the 2nd largest CCA (Community Choice Aggregator) in California. In this capacity she is responsible for overseeing a $900M+ budget, a 30+ member staff, ensuring sufficient and reliable clean power procurement, as well as developing and executing the organization’s strategic plan in collaboration with the Board and staff.

Far-left Democrat County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer also signaled her support on Twitter for San Diego Community Power, but the reaction to the idea was not positive.

Karin Burns joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain how San Diego Community Power will be able to use more green energy while providing cheaper rates to San Diegans.

For more information on San Diego Community Power, click here.