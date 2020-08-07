San Diego company makes up one-third of all COVID-19 kits in US

MIRA MESA (KUSI) – A Mira Mesa bio-tech company is playing a pivotal role in the fight against COVID-19. The company is producing a quarter to a third of all the test kits that are being used in the United States.

KUSI was invited into Hologic’s manufacturing facility to have a look at the process. Kevin Thornal, the president of Diagnostic Solutions, the division of Hologic, that makes the tests said the company is manufacturing one and a half million COVID-19 tests every week.

That’s a dramatic change from the company’s output back in March, when we paid our first visit to Hologic. At that time, we toured the research lab, where scientists had just figured out how to use genetic sequencing from the COVID-19 virus to create a diagnostic test for commercial use.

Since March, the company has scaled up from manufacturing 600,000 tests a month to 6 million, a tenfold increase.

“What we’re doing today is outstanding, but not enough. You can’t pick up a newspaper without seeing that we have to do more,” Thornal said.

To meet the increasing demand, Hologic plans to expand and hire 150 more employees. Information on how to apply is posted on the company’s website; hologic.com.