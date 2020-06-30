San Diego continues to see a spike in coronavirus cases

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in San Diego County prompted officials to pause any additional reopenings through at least August 1 and order all bars, breweries and wineries to close at midnight Tuesday evening.

The move came as public health officials reported a single-day record of 498 new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, the fifth straight day of more than 400 new cases and a new daily high for the sixth time in a week. The COVID- 19 case total in the county is now 13,832.

Of the 6,908 tests reported Monday, 7% returned positive. The percentage of positive tests has increased sharply over the last four days, raising the county’s rolling 14-day average to 4.1% of positive tests.

With no new deaths reported Monday, that number remains at 361.

Additionally, the number of patients in the hospital due to COVID-19 has risen from 326 one week ago to 458 Monday, including 178 in intensive care – – a gain of 26 patients compared to June 21.

Of confirmed cases, 55% were people between the ages of 20 and 49; 22% were in their 20s.

As the region faces another holiday weekend in which large gatherings are tradition, officials hope dialing back what can be open will help slow the spread of the virus.

Dr. Sawyer, an infectious disease specialist at Rady Children’s Hospital and a professor of clinical pediatrics at UC San Diego, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the spike in cases.