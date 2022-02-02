San Diego could pay up to $100M to reverse Prop. B pension cuts

Primary Menu
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Michael Zucchet, General Manager of San Diego Municipal Employees Association, about the San Diego Prop. B pension cuts.
Today, I signed the ordinance to reinstate pensions for City employees, unwinding #PropB. The unlawful ballot measure cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars and made us a less competitive employer. I’m glad to put this public policy failure behind us. #ForAllofUs pic.twitter.com/ln953MpkEI
— San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) February 2, 2022