San Diego could pay up to $100M to reverse Prop. B pension cuts

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

Updated:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –  On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Michael Zucchet, General Manager of San Diego Municipal Employees Association, about the San Diego Prop. B pension cuts.

Categories: Local San Diego News