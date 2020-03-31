San Diego Councilmember Barbara Bry on COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Councilwoman Barbara Bry jumped into second place recently in the San Diego mayoral primary election, leapfrogging over Councilman Scott Sherman.

The two candidates with the most votes will head to the general election in November, so depending on the final vote count, San Diego voters could be faced with a choice between presumptive front-runner Assemblyman Todd Gloria, a Democrat, and Republican Sherman — or another Democrat in Bry.

Councilmember Bry talked to Good Morning San Diego about her candidacy and the work she is doing as a councilmember to combat COVID-19.