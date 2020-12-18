San Diego Councilmember Chris Cate named new Budget Chair

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Council President Campbell appointed Councilmember Chris Cate as Budget Chair on Wednesday.

“The City is facing an estimated budget deficit of over $124.1 million. I look forward to working with my council colleagues, Mayor Todd Gloria, the Independent Budget Analyst, and the people of San Diego to deliver a balanced and responsible budget for Fiscal Year 2022,” said Cate.

Cate joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the position and his priorities for the Budget and Government Efficiency Committee.