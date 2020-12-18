San Diego Councilmember Chris Cate named new Budget Chair

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Council President Campbell appointed Councilmember Chris Cate as Budget Chair on Wednesday.

“The City is facing an estimated budget deficit of over $124.1 million. I look forward to working with my council colleagues, Mayor Todd Gloria, the Independent Budget Analyst, and the people of San Diego to deliver a balanced and responsible budget for Fiscal Year 2022,” said Cate.

Cate joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the position and his priorities for the Budget and Government Efficiency Committee.

Categories: Local San Diego News, Politics