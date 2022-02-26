San Diego County admin building to be lit in blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The County Administration Building in downtown San Diego will be lit up at sunset Saturday evening in blue and yellow colors demonstrating the county’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Shane Harris, the president of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, asked the county’s chief administrative officer to conduct the lighting.

“The lighting at our County Administration Building has always been a symbolic way for our county to stand in solidarity on important causes like this near and far,” Harris said. “It is important that our county symbolically lights up to demonstrate our solidarity with the Ukrainian people here and abroad. San Diego County stands with Ukraine and its people and we are demonstrating it by showing up, lighting up and standing up.”

The PAJA is a national civil rights organization and policy institute.