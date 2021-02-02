San Diego County Administration Center lit up to honor Black History Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Administration building was lit up in red, black and green Monday night to honor Black History Month.

Red, black and green are the colors of the Pan-African flag, which were established in 1920 to symbolize Black Liberation in the United States.

Red symbolizing the blood shed for liberation, green the abundance of Africa, and black to represent the race of Black people as a nation.

Many African nations and organizations adopted these colors as a symbol of unity and sovereignty.