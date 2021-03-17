San Diego County advancing to red tier; indoor dining, movie theaters opening

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Restaurants, movie theaters, fitness centers and other businesses will be able to resume indoor activities tomorrow with San Diego County advancing into the less-restrictive red tier of the state’s COVID- 19 reopening blueprint.

​The state confirmed the move Tuesday when it reported the county’s new daily COVID case rate was 6.8 per 100,000 population, the second consecutive week with a sub-10 per 100,000 number, allowing for the shift to the red tier.

The rate last week was 8.8 per 100,000 residents.

“This is another strong step forward in our responsible recovery from COVID-19,” County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said. “While it has been a long year particularly for our gyms and restaurants, the vaccine has given us hope that we cannot only save lives, but get our way of life back.”

The California Department of Public Health updates its county rankings weekly in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which governs business restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State officials modified the blueprint last week when the state reached a 2 million threshold for COVID vaccine doses administered in low- income communities hard-hit by the pandemic. The modification allowed counties to move more quickly through the blueprint’s four color-coded tiers, allowing San Diego County to escape the restrictive purple tier.

The county also posted a seven-day average of 2.8% of COVID-19 tests returning positive and a 4.2% health equity quartile positivity rate.

Both those rates qualify the county for the even less-restrictive orange, or moderate, tier but the state restricts movement between tiers to the worst- performing metric.

A move to the red tier allows for indoor dining and movie theaters at 25% capacity or 100 diners — whichever is fewer, as well as gyms operating at 10% capacity indoors, and museums, zoos and aquariums at 25% indoors.

Retail businesses in shopping centers can increase capacity from 25% to 50% in the red tier.

School districts may reopen without seeking a waiver.

Higher education institutions can also reopen to in-person, indoors instruction at 25% capacity or 100 people — whichever is fewer.

Also, live outdoor events will allow for 20% capacity — meaning fans could be in the stands for Padres opening day on April 1.

A full list of what changes between tiers can be found at

https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy