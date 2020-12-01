San Diego County announces new round of COVID-19 relief for eligible renters





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County officials are making some additional relief available for those hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, applications for the county’s ‘Emergency Rental Assistance Program’ will be accepted.

Nicholas Martinez, deputy director of County Housing and Community Development Services, discussed the new round of relief in more detail on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.