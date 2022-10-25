San Diego County Assessor candidate Jordan Marks: I will save taxpayers millions of dollars





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County’s office of the Taxpayer Advocate, led by Chief Deputy Assessor Jordan Marks, released a free real estate fraud notification service called “Owner Alert.”

Marks boasted that their office delivered record high savings to San Diegans last year, and has since announced that he is running for County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk.

Marks joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about his candidacy and explain why San Diegans who want to keep taxes low need to vote for him.

Democrat Barbara Bry is campaigning for the position against Marks, and has a history of supporting policies that increases taxes. Marks told KUSI’s Paul Rudy that Bry will support nearly doubling property taxes if she is elected.