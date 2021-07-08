San Diego County average gas price continues to inch higher





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose two-tenths of a cent Thursday to $4.293, the seventh increase in eight days.

The average price has increased 3 cents over the past eight days, including nine-tenths of a cent Wednesday, to its highest amount since April 29, 2014, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.6 cents higher than one week ago, 7.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.173 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.111 since the start of the year because of a sharp increase in the oil price and increased demand due to more people driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

Others point to the high amount of tax per gallon Californians have to pay each time they fill up their tanks.

Statewide gas taxes rise again, making California have the highest gas prices in the country. Did you know that you pay $1.19 in taxes per gallon of gas? Full Story: https://t.co/p7CnnXZUnZ pic.twitter.com/WZ7S4Jrjwh — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 2, 2021