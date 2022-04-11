San Diego County average gas price remains unchanged, still at $5.822

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was unchanged, at $5.822, ending a streak of 12 consecutive days of decreases.

The average price has dropped 19.6 cents over the past 13 days, including two-tenths of a cent Sunday and 2.5 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The decreases follow a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.274.

The average price is 11 cents less than one week ago, but 8.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.844 higher than one year ago.