San Diego County average gas price rises for 28th straight day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Monday for the 28th consecutive day and 46th time in 47 days, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.794, its highest amount since Dec. 3, 2019.

The average price has increased 44.9 cents over the past 47 days, including 1.4 cents on Saturday and 1.8 cents on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 7.1 cents more than one week ago, 31.5 cents higher than one month ago and 28.7 cents greater than one year ago.