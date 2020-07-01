San Diego County bars now allowed to stay open if food is served with alcohol

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – KUSI’s Dan Plante visited some breweries & bars in Ocean Beach that are excited to hear that they can stay open for the big holiday weekend if they serve food with alcohol.

During the KUSI News at 4 PM, Plante was at Two Roots Brewing Company in Ocean Beach:

And at 5 Pm he visited Kilowatt Brewing with more reaction:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in San Diego County prompted officials Tuesday to pause any additional reopenings through at least Aug. 1 and issue a 10 p.m. curfew for all county restaurants.

Following Sunday’s announcement shuttering bars that don’t serve food beginning Wednesday, all county restaurants will be required to close by 10 p.m. each night, county officials said during their Tuesday afternoon update.

Both restrictions go into effect at midnight.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said patrons already inside eateries by 10 p.m. may stay inside until 11 p.m., but those locations must be closed after then until 5 a.m. each day. Staff required to clean those facilities may remain inside after closing hours.

Officials said a recent trend of community outbreaks and increased case numbers was part of what spurred the new restrictions.

Tuesday, San Diego County bars were informed that they now can stay open, as long as they serve food with any alcohol. Bars can serve their own food like hot dogs and pizza, something that was not allowed during Monday’s announcement.

The announcement comes as great news to bar and brewery owners who were worried they would have to shut down and lay off all of their employees again, despite following all the social distancing guidelines.