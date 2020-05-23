San Diego County Board of Education member wants in person High School graduations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – COVID-19 forced San Diego County high school seniors to give up their Prom, Grad Night, Awards Night, Sports, Senior Commit Day and other end of the year events that shapes their high school senior experience

San Diego County Board of Education member, Mark Powell says they deserve a formal graduation ceremony. “If Seniors can work at fast food restaurants, go to grocery stores, Walmart, Target, Home depot, and jog on the beach, they should also be allowed sit in a chair in the middle of a football field to be publicly recognized for their achievements.”

Over 100 formal written requests from parents were emailed to the San Diego County Board of Education supporting formal senior high school graduations.

San Diego County Board of Education Board Member, Mark Powell, discussed why he supports having a formal graduation ceremony for local seniors on KUSI News Good Morning San Diego.

Powell’s Proposal includes:

1. Hold graduation ceremonies outside on High School Football Fields. Research shows that temperatures above 77 degrees are associated with a reduction in coronavirus transmission.

2. Graduates and guests should wear face coverings

3. Social distance graduates 6 feet apart

4. Social distance guests 6 feet apart except for family members

5. Limit attendance to immediate family members

6. Stagger ceremonies if necessary

7. Temperature testing prior to entering the ceremony

8. Attendance is 100 percent voluntary

9. Live stream the event for those who cannot attend