San Diego County Board of Education members say ‘learning pods’ may be best option
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to new numbers, San Diego County students are failing classes at higher rates due to distance learning styles amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Some educators are now suggesting parents and San Diego school districts should embrace new learning environments and styles to help students succeed.
Mark Powell, who served on the San Diego County Board of Education, explains why “learning pods” may be the best option for students who are tired of distance learning at home.