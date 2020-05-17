San Diego County Board of Supervisors to consider accelerated reopening plan





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday the board of supervisors will consider an accelerated reopening plan for San Diego.

If approved by the board on Tuesday, this plan will be sent to the Governor for approval. Supervisor Kristin Gaspar says she remains hopeful that the governor will restore local control and allow the business community to start reopening in a more accelerated way beginning the end of May.

In preparation for this, Supervisor Gaspar says she has worked with the California Restaurant Association, faith based leaders, and organized sports leagues to produce safety protocols that will be submitted to the Governor with the acceleration plan.

If approved, these plans would allow in restaurant dining, kids to safely return to sports, and the community to safely return to places of worship, according to Gaspar.

The board will also consider a proposal brought forward by Supervisor Gaspar and Chairman Cox to allocate $50 million to cities in the San Diego region to help reopen their small businesses and to cover the costs of COVID-19 response efforts.

Supervisor Gaspar joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss Tuesday’s meeting.