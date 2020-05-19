San Diego County Board of Supervisors to discuss accelerated reopening plan





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced a relaxation of restrictions that could allow more businesses to reopen quicker in a majority of the state’s counties. Newsom also said that if the current trends continue, the state may be able to significantly ease restrictions statewide in the next few weeks.

The looser restrictions announced by Newsom include requirements that counties have no more than a 5% increase in hospitalizations over a seven-day period, have no more than an 8% positive rate among people tested for coronavirus and have 15 trained patient-contact-tracing workers per 100,000 population.

The governor said he was encouraged by recent statewide statistics that have shown a 7.5% decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations over the past two weeks, an 8.7% decline in intensive-care unit patients in that same period and an “unprecedented number of masks” and other personal protective equipment being distributed throughout the state.

Supervisor Dianne Jacob said she will be supporting the accelerated plan going to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, which, if approved by the Governor, would expand the type of businesses allowed to reopen.

District 4 Supervisor Nathan Fletcher discussed on GMSD San Diego being able to open all Stage 2 entities, including in-person dining and in-person retail. “This is a positive step for our region, and important we implement responsibly, monitor any impact and prepare for future stages, said Fletcher.