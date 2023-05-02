San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote to hold special election replace Nathan Fletcher

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The county Board of Supervisors has voted 4-0 to advance a resolution, which will be presented at the board’s May 23 meeting, calling for special election on Aug. 15 to fill the District 4 supervisors’ seat being vacated by Nathan Fletcher in a little less than two weeks.

Nathan Fletcher has about 3.5 years left in his term.

Supervisor Jim Desmond is strongly in favor of holding a special election to allow the residents of District 4 to pick their representative, but the other three Supervisors have not signaled which way they will vote.

After a long public hearing and discussion, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to hold a special election to fill Nathan Fletcher’s seat, allowing the people of District 4 to choose their representative.

Chair Vargas spoke after public hearing saying there are funds secured for this type of situation, and explained her belief that the remaining 3.5 years on Fletcher’s term is way too much time for the Board to appoint someone to the position.

Desmond seconded Vargas’ motion, and followed up saying he was pleased to hear Vargas’ position, and again asserted that only those that live in District 4 should pick their representative. Noting the high cost of a special election, Desmond said “if we can spend $2 million on Nathan’s private security, we can spend $5 million on a special election.”

Before the vote, Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer also spoke in support of allowing the “progressive” District 4 have a special election to replace Nathan Fletcher. Lawson-Remer also said that a special election is the only Democratic option they have.

Lawson-Remer did express concern for low-voter turnout in a special election, as she requested putting forward a large budget, $500,000 or $1 million, to encourage voter outreach in the special election. Lawson-Remer does not want to hold an election where only 15% of voters turn out, calling it “an investment in democracy.” She says this money would be used to get “low propensity voters” out, who do not know a special election is happening.

Lawson-Remer proposed an amendment to include a $700,000 budget to do this “robust outreach,” but it was not met with support from Chair Vargas, or the Registrar of Voters, due to fears of being biased.

Michael Vu told Lawson-Remer the Registrar of Voters has a budget for this, but could not commit to increasing the budget to her liking because it could be seen as biased.

Chair Vargas was forced to cut Lawson-Remer off, saying they could be approaching a violation of the Brown Act, and that she can’t support a motion for $700,000 without knowing where that money would be coming from. Vargas suggested bringing back the idea on May 23rd.

Supervisor Jim Desmond said if the board were to put money towards Lawson-Remer’s definition of “voter outreach,” they must be very careful not to “put their finger on the scale,” and influence voters.

The discussion on Lawson-Remer’s proposed amendment can be seen below:

Nathan Fletcher has not officially resigned yet, but claims he will on May 15th.

