San Diego County Board Supervisor Anderson responds to sex crimes at East County homeless encampment





EAST COUNTY (KUSI) – KUSI has been trying to get answers regarding the growing community concern over the homeless encampment and the crimes linked to it in the unincorporated area of El Cajon at North Magnolia Avenue El Cajon.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina sat down with San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson Friday to discuss the sex crimes that have been taking place in his district.

RELATED STORIES: East County transient facing multiple charges in sex crimes case pleads guilty

Homeless camp just outside El Cajon continues to be a cesspool for drugs and sex trafficking