San Diego County boasts highest digital library use in U.S.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The county library system announced record-breaking check-out numbers for 2022

Members checked out over four-million digital copies of e-books, audio books and digital magazines last year.

This is a new record for the libraries, and officials say makes it the most-used digital collection in the nation.

Over 40,000 new library cards were issued in 2022.