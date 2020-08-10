San Diego County budget presentation and public testimony

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego residents will have their chance to weigh in on the county’s 6-point-4 billion dollars fiscal year 20-20-21 budget during two virtual public hearings this week with the first one scheduled for Monday morning.

The virtual hearings are scheduled for 9 Monday morning and 5:30 Wednesday afternoon.

County supervisors will vote on formally adopting the budget during their August 25th meeting.

The public health crisis has pushed back a formal approval of the budget which normally happens in June.

Supervisor Jim Desmond joined Good Morning San Diego to preview the meeting.