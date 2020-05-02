San Diego County business safety framework proposal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss a new proposal coming before the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that will create a framework for businesses to reopen.

The proposed plan will complement the previously announced effort to create an advisory group of businesses and experts to come up with guidelines for reopening businesses.

That final decision to reopen businesses belongs to the Governor but the proposal allows the County to set up a plan so They’re ready to go right away once they get the word.

Cox also talked about the new face covering order taking effect and the recent easing of restrictions around swimming in the ocean, playing golf and letting families use parks.