San Diego County case rate low enough to allow elementary schools to resume in-person

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The county’s rate of new cases dropped enough to allow elementary schools to resume in-person instruction for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.

According to the state’s weekly COVID-19 update, San Diego County’s adjusted case rate is 22.2 cases per 100,000 residents. The state permits elementary schools to reopen as soon as counties reach an adjusted average new daily case rate of 25 per 100,000 residents.

However, two of the county’s largest school districts — the San Diego Unified School District and Chula Vista Elementary School District — will likely remain closed to in-person learning for the foreseeable future.

SDUSD released a joint statement with the San Diego Education Association on Friday stating schools will reopen for in-person teaching “as soon as declining case rates and increased vaccinations make it safe to do so.”

The statement plans for a fall full reopening, but said more vaccines “could lead to a fuller reopening of some schools this year depending on the pace of the vaccine rollout and case-rates reductions.”

The CVESD and Chula Vista Educators will begin to consider in-person classes once the county is in the red tier of the state’s four-tiered reopening plan — determined by fewer than seven cases per 100,000 residents.

Other districts, including Cajon Valley Union and Vista Unified, have reopened at some capacity before the county first entered the purple tier last fall.

In-person classes cannot resume for seventh though 12th grades until the county’s rate of new COVID cases falls to seven per 100,000 residents.