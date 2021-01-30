San Diego County Chiefs’ and Sheriff’s Association requests law enforcement to be vaccinated now

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Chiefs’ and Sheriff’s Association is requesting that law enforcement personnel be considered a higher priority for COVID-19 vaccines.

Chula Vista Police Department, Chief Roxana Kennedy, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss why she wants law enforcement agencies in San Diego to be moved up in priority.

The County of San Diego is following federal and state guidelines for priority groups. The County is also working with the community to make sure the vaccine is distributed equitably.

So far people in Phase 1A which includes Healthcare Personnel (includes healthcare support occupations) and Long-Term Care Facility Staff & Residents and 65 years and older are eligible for vaccines in San Diego County.

Law Enforcement officers are currently under Phase 1B tier one which is next. The tier one includes those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: education, childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture.