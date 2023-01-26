San Diego County completes homeless Point In Time Count

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 25, the 2023 Point In Time Count kicked off across the county from 4-8 a.m.

The Point in Time Count is required by the federal government to qualify for certain funds.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live in Downtown where volunteers were waking hundreds of homeless up at 4/5/6 a.m. to serve them questionnaire’s regarding their living situations.

(Below) County Supervisor Jim Desmond joined Good Morning San Diego after participating in the county’s count for hours.