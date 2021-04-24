San Diego County continues to receive thousands of more coronavirus vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County received nearly 100,000 more coronavirus vaccines this week than it did the week prior, public health officials said.

The 294,440 vaccine doses the county received this week are the most the county has received in a single week, with 2,583,595 total vaccines received since they were cleared for use by the FDA in December.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said he was not aware of how many doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines San Diego County is scheduled to receive next week.

Fletcher said the county is continuing to store 11,000 Johnson & Johnson doses.

San Diego County public health officials reported 329 new COVID-19 infections Friday as hospitalizations increased slightly.

No new deaths were reported, and the cumulative totals of cases climbed to 275,096.

Dr. Georgine Nanos joined KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego to discuss the importance of getting vaccinated.