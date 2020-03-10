San Diego County Counselors of the Year Award

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Office of Education, in partnership with North Island Credit Union, launched the County’s first School Counselor of the Year (SCOY) program.

It’s designed to recognize and honor the achievements and impact of great counselors.

Counselors could be nominated or they could apply and they had to be employed as a full-time school counselor during the 2019-20 school year and have completed at least three years as a practicing school counselor.

The two counselors who won were Lysabeth Luansing-Garcia, Counselor, Sweetwater Union High School, 2020 County Counselor of the Year (High School) and Edward Gigliotti, Counselor, Pepper Drive School, 2020 County Counselor of the Year (K-8)