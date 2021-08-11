San Diego County COVID-19 surge continues as more students return to class

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County’s latest COVID-19 numbers show 1,476 new cases and four additional deaths, as the recent surge continued amid the return of more students to area public schools.

Tuesday’s data increased the county’s cumulative totals to 308,288 cases and 3,815 deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 12,395 tests were reported Tuesday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week is 8.7%.

Additionally, 51 additional COVID patients were hospitalized in the county, and intensive care unit patients with the virus increased by one.

Nearly 72% of all eligible residents in the county are vaccinated — more than 2 million people. That number includes members of the military, but excludes some vaccinations given by tribal authorities or federal detention centers.

Meanwhile, the Escondido Union High School District welcomed back all students for full-time, in-person instruction. More than 6,000 students returned to Escondido, Orange Glen, San Pasqual and Valley high schools, as well as Del Lago Academy.

Escondido Adult School also began classes on Tuesday.

Despite the increasing cases, district officials were confident in the ability to manage the spread of the illness.

“Today represented a smooth start to the new school year,” Superintendent Anne Staffieri said. “We’re thrilled to see students together again and know that this successful first day was a tribute to all the hard work and preparation by our staff and administration teams.”

All EUHSD schools are following California Department of Public Health guidelines.