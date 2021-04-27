San Diego County COVID-19 vaccine sites now accepting walk-ups





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Beginning Tuesday, all San Diego County-hosted COVID-19 vaccine sites are open for walk-up, no-appointment-required vaccinations.

The walk-up vaccines will be available while supplies last each day at that site.

The San Diego County Health and Human Service Agency said they will continue to offer vaccination appointments that can be scheduled online but will also set aside doses each day for walk-ups.

COVID-19 vaccines are now available at no cost to anyone 16 and up who lives or works in San Diego County.