San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl blood drive a week away

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are on the verge of a serious blood shortage for patients in the region. According to the San Diego Blood Bank, the school closures and work-from-home policies have created a slew of blood drive cancellations. This is significant as more than half of the blood supply comes from these mobile drives.

However, the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl is facilitating a mobile blood drive for the San Diego Blood Bank Thursday, Apr. 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in section B-2 of the SDCCU Stadium parking lot.

If you are able, please make an appointment to donate by clicking on this link: Schedule your appointment today. Whether you can or cannot donate, please do forward this link out to your family, friends and colleagues and post it on your social media platforms.

With existing social distancing mandates you might wonder if this is an allowable event. Supervisor Greg Cox said recently: “Blood drives and blood collection activities do not fall under the countywide ban on gatherings. We encourage organizations hosting blood drives to keep their commitments if possible. Blood donation centers use appropriate infection control mechanisms intended to assure the safety of the products, donors and staff. As a longtime, regular blood donor, I know that having a safe blood supply for our community is a critical public health issue for our region and I urge everyone to give the gift of life.”